Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,643% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

VNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veoneer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Veoneer by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veoneer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Veoneer by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNE opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.