Investors Buy Large Volume of VMware Put Options (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 8,523 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 632% compared to the typical volume of 1,165 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $142.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

