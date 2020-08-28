Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,341 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,048% compared to the average volume of 109 put options.

Shares of ZUO opened at $12.98 on Friday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zuora by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 156,590 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

