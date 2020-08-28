Investors Buy Large Volume of Nordstrom Put Options (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 72,153 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,876% compared to the average daily volume of 3,651 put options.

Shares of JWN opened at $14.79 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $185,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nordstrom by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 503,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,556,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 127,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 1,183.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,318 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.