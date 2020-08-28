Investors Buy Large Volume of Abbott Laboratories Put Options (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 22,146 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 787% compared to the typical volume of 2,496 put options.

Shares of ABT opened at $111.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $38,642,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

