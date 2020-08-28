Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $337.37 and last traded at $336.42, with a volume of 1714032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $333.12.

The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Intuit by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 906,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 644,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 480,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03.

About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

