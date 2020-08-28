Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $320.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $345.00 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.78. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.