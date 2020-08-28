Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Shares of INTU opened at $345.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

