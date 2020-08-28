Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the software maker on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by 56.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $345.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Argus upped their target price on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

