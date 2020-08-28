Intu Properties plc (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Intu Properties plc (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. AlphaValue downgraded Intu Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Intu Properties stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Intu Properties has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Intu Properties Company Profile

