Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$17.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.91.

IIP.UN opened at C$13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.81. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

