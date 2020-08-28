Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.91.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.39 and a 52-week high of C$19.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.46.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

