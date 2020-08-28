International Game Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 772% compared to the typical volume of 323 call options.
IGT opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,069.00 and a beta of 1.89.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.
