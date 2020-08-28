International Game Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 772% compared to the typical volume of 323 call options.

IGT opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,069.00 and a beta of 1.89.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 568,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 139.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 1,407,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,221,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 109,480 shares during the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

