Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells $262,550.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $262,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lynn C. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $250,100.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

