Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.94) Per Share

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $2,760,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $4,365,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,934,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546 over the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

