Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and $48,033.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.43 or 0.05407365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032994 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,250,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

