Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $20,040.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 93,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,731.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $74.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.14.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.98 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.
