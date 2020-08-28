Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $20,040.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 93,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,731.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $74.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.98 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 45.6% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 128,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.