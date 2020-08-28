Insider Selling: Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Sells 58,767 Shares of Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director David F. D’alessandro sold 58,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,596,699.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,552.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VSLR opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Vivint Solar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 463,777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 137,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

