Insider Selling: Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CRO Sells $1,319,500.00 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $1,319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 237,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VSLR opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.70. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 35,316 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.