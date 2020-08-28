Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) General Counsel Sells 11,403 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Azeez Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after purchasing an additional 91,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after acquiring an additional 131,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

