Insider Selling: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Sells 149,184 Shares of Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.