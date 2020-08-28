Insider Selling: Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) VP Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) VP Jenny Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. Schrodinger Inc has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schrodinger by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

