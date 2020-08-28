Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Sells $134,999.59 in Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,817 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $134,999.59.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Thursday, July 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,341 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $18,706.95.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 54,069 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $812,116.38.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,331 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $681,778.24.

On Thursday, June 11th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 33,384 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $419,636.88.

Shares of REAL opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 22.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 139.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,391 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 31.6% in the second quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 534,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 132.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.