Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells 15,887 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PG stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $139.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

