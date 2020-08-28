Insider Selling: Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Director Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Director William J. Ruehle sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total value of $592,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.38. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.12 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Inphi in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

