Insider Selling: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP Sells $78,750.00 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $22.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $416.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti upped their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

