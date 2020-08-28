Insider Selling: CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) COO Sells $978,600.00 in Stock

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CCI opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

