Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Insider Sells 3,409 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 52.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,102 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,550 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

