Insider Selling: AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Sells 2,546 Shares of Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in AGCO by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 16.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Melius raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.