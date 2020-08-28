Insider Buying: Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Buys C$11,250.00 in Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,078,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$935,132.40.

Shares of CVE VLC opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

Velocity Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties internationally. The company has an option to acquire interests in the Rozino and Ekuzya projects, as well as regional exploration in the 163 square kilometers Tintyava property located in Bulgaria. Velocity Minerals Ltd.

