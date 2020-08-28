Insider Buying: Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Buys C$11,250.00 in Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,078,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$935,132.40.
Shares of CVE VLC opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.
Velocity Minerals Company Profile
