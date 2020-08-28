Insider Buying: Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Director Buys $36,936.90 in Stock

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 6,314 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $36,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

On Friday, August 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 95,950 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $559,388.50.

On Friday, June 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 79,385 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $317,540.00.

Shares of NYSE SIC opened at $6.46 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 334.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 14.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 112.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the period.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.