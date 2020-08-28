Insider Buying: Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) Insider Acquires 65,049 Shares of Stock

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) insider Brendan O’Dea purchased 65,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.16 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$270,538.79 ($193,241.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$3.78. Milton Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$3.05 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.09 ($3.64).

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Milton’s payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm also invests in trusts, real estate, and mortgages. Milton Corporation Limited was founded in 1938 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

