Insider Buying: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million. Analysts forecast that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

KRNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 117,092 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

