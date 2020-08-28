Insider Buying: Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Acquires 61,415 Shares of Stock

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Charles A. Davis bought 61,415 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $2,807,279.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,305.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 175.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 283.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 351.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

