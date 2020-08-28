INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingenico S.A. operates as a provider of payment solutions. It offers solutions for electronic payment transactions including hardware, software and services across all channels (point of sale, mobile, online). The Company operates under through three businesses, Smart Terminals, Payment Services and Mobile Solutions. Ingenico operates smart terminals under the Ingenico Smart terminals brand. It offers Ingenico Payment Services for digital transactions that enable merchants manage, collect, secure their payments, and prevent fraud on any digital transaction. The Company provides an end-to-end mobile commerce platform enabling customers of various sizes to deliver enterprise level mobile point of sale solutions under the Ingenico Mobile Solutions brand name. Ingenico S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INGIY. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. INGENICO/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of INGENICO/ADR stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. INGENICO/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

INGENICO/ADR Company Profile

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

