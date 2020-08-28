Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 356.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

