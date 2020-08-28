Independent Bank Group Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IBTX. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

