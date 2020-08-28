Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

IMUX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of IMUX opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.30. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunic news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 78.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

