Ignition Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0986 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Ignition has a total market cap of $130,860.09 and $36.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00065195 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,487.66 or 1.00235729 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002929 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000813 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00160318 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,340,659 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,486 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

