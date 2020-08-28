ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti raised their target price on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised ICF International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.