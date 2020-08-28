Hydro Protocol One Day Volume Hits $1.64 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, DDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.35 or 0.05404218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00032861 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bgogo, Bancor Network, OKEx, HADAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.