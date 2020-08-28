Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$6.50 at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.58.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.73.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

