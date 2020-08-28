Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hudbay Minerals traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.27. 812,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,551,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.