HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Acquires £167,755.60 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 51,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 328.05 ($4.29) on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 319.45 ($4.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 633.50 ($8.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 353.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 420.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Investec lowered shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410.31 ($5.36).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

