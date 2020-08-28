HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. HP also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.16-2.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.19.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $18.70 on Friday. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.