HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

NYSE HPQ opened at $18.70 on Friday. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

