HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. HP also updated its FY 2020 After-Hours guidance to 2.16-2.20 EPS.

After-Hours guidance to 2.16-2.20 EPS.

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.19.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

