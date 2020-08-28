HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. HP also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.19.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $18.70 on Friday. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.