Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $757,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $1,944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

