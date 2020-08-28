Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) PT Raised to C$6.00

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNL. TD Securities upped their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Horizon North Logistics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of HNL opened at C$5.09 on Tuesday. Horizon North Logistics has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85. The stock has a market cap of $227.69 million and a PE ratio of -18.51.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon North Logistics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,100. Also, Director Kevin Drew Nabholz bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$119,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,400.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

